Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.42. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 209 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Rating ) by 20,486.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

