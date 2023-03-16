Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,295 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,000 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after buying an additional 1,143,396 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after buying an additional 295,418 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,566,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $102.03.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

