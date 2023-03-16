Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,377 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,377 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 65,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.66. 87,548,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,194,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

