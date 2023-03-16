Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.2% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $588,445,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $155.89. The company had a trading volume of 359,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,054. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

