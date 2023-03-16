Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 123 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,600. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

