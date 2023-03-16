Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Raised by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.6% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $329.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.12. The stock has a market cap of $313.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $273.01 and a 52-week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.70.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

