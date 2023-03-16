EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 270 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22,385.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 953,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,171,000 after buying an additional 948,903 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 203.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 822,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,134,000 after purchasing an additional 551,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,279,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 429,952 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL opened at $100.03 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $100.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78.

