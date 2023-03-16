EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 10,898 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. King Wealth lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 13,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $109.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

