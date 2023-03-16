Eight Peaks Group (LON:8PG) Stock Price Down 25%

Eight Peaks Group PLC (LON:8PG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 52,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 87,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.25. The company has a market cap of £404,736.75 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.

Eight Peaks Group PLC formerly known as Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation.

