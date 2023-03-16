eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
eGain Stock Performance
Shares of EGAN opened at $7.41 on Thursday. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About eGain
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.