eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of EGAN opened at $7.41 on Thursday. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in eGain by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in eGain by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eGain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 428,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

