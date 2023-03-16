EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Target Price to $2.00

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 149.97% from the stock’s current price.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

AGRI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. 99,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,944. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $14.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.84. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

