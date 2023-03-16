ECOMI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $235.48 Million (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $235.48 million and approximately $808,658.72 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ECOMI has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ECOMI Token Profile

OMI is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

