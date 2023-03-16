eCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.12 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. eCash has a market cap of $582.13 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,816.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00506247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00140742 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00033714 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,334,404,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,334,398,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.