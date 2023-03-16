Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ebix from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of EBIX opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. Ebix has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $445.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ebix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

