Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ebix from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Ebix Stock Down 11.4 %
Shares of EBIX opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. Ebix has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $445.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.42.
Ebix Company Profile
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
