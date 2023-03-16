e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $91.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 361,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,195 shares of company stock worth $20,604,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.