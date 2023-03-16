Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNTGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 3.4 %

DYNT traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.70. 4,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,924. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

