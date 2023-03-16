Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Trading Down 3.4 %
DYNT traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.70. 4,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,924. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Dynatronics
