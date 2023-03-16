dYdX (DYDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $363.94 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. One dYdX token can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00009517 BTC on exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $363.94 million and approximately $267.70 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dYdX has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00408357 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.87 or 0.27602244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

dYdX Profile

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

dYdX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

