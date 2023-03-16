DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.51

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 2774263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,385,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,653,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Stories

