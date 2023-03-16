Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $625.54

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 625.54 ($7.62) and traded as high as GBX 655.50 ($7.99). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 645.50 ($7.87), with a volume of 1,329,830 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.36) to GBX 900 ($10.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.53) to GBX 625 ($7.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 598 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.41) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 748.29 ($9.12).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,940.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 647.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 625.08.

Drax Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

In other news, insider Andy Skelton acquired 6,244 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £39,774.28 ($48,475.66). Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Drax Group

(Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.