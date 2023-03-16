Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.58. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

