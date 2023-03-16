Donald Frieson Sells 9,411 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lowe’s Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.67. 3,147,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,996. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.07. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.
