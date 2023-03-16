Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 36 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Dominion Lending Centres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Dominion Lending Centres alerts:

Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage solutions. It operates through the following segments: DLC, Club 16, and Impact. The DLC segment offers franchising mortgage brokerage services. The Club 16 segment involves in fitness business in the Lower Mainland area of Vancouver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.