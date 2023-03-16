Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 36 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Dominion Lending Centres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.
Dominion Lending Centres, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage solutions. It operates through the following segments: DLC, Club 16, and Impact. The DLC segment offers franchising mortgage brokerage services. The Club 16 segment involves in fitness business in the Lower Mainland area of Vancouver.
