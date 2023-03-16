Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

