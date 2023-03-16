DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.64 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30.

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in DMC Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in DMC Global by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in DMC Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.