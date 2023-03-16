Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,401 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,808 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,726,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

See Also

