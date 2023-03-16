Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.