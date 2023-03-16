district0x (DNT) Price Hits $0.0308 on Major Exchanges

district0x (DNT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One district0x token can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, district0x has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. district0x has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and $381,591.34 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

district0x Profile

district0x’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a decentralized platform of marketplaces and communities called “districts”. These districts operate as decentralized autonomous organizations and are built on Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries known as d0xINFRA. The district0x Network Token allows for signaling the creation of new districts and provides voting rights when staked”

