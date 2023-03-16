Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $327.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.94. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.