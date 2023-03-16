Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Digi International Stock Down 0.5 %

DGII stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Digi International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

In other Digi International news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,049,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

