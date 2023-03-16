Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
Digi International Stock Down 0.5 %
DGII stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Activity at Digi International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Digi International
Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.