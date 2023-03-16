Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $20,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.84) to GBX 4,200 ($51.19) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.02) to GBX 4,500 ($54.84) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.51) to GBX 2,750 ($33.52) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $169.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.60. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

