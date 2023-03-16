DFI.Money (YFII) 24-Hour Volume Tops $12.95 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $42.94 million and approximately $12.95 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money token can currently be bought for $1,112.57 or 0.04472117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00407490 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,831.04 or 0.27543615 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money’s genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a **fork** of [yearn.finance (YFI)](https://www.cryptocompare.com/coins/yfi/overview), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 [(YIP-8)](https://gov.yearn.finance/t/proposal-8-halving-yfi-weekly-supply-the-same-as-bitcoin/263) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve wasThe **YFII token** is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money’s aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers’ funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.