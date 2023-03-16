DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $113.72 on Thursday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 139.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $661,955.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $661,955.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,373 shares of company stock valued at $18,715,471. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $421,378,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after buying an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DexCom by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $288,974,000 after buying an additional 2,857,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

