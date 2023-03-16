Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stratec (OTC:STSEY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stratec (OTC:STSEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Stratec Price Performance
STSEY remained flat at $26.25 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. Stratec has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $26.25.
About Stratec
