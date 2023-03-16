Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stratec (OTC:STSEY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stratec (OTC:STSEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Stratec Price Performance

STSEY remained flat at $26.25 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. Stratec has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Get Stratec alerts:

About Stratec

(Get Rating)

Read More

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.