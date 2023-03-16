Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by KGI Securities

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,489. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $911,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

