Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by KGI Securities

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
NYSE:DELL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,489. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $55.30.
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
