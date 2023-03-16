Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Up 11.3% in February

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 790,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the February 13th total of 709,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Deliveroo Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of Deliveroo stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DROOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.11) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

