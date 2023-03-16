Deidra C. Merriwether Sells 4,623 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.0 %
W.W. Grainger stock traded up $13.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $681.33. 335,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,575. The company’s 50-day moving average is $632.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.
GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
