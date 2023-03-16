David Baker Buys 273,524 Shares of Bod Science Limited (ASX:BOD) Stock

Bod Science Limited (ASX:BOD – Get Rating) insider David Baker acquired 273,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,411.44 ($10,940.96).

David Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bod Science alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, David Baker purchased 118,506 shares of Bod Science stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,584.38 ($5,056.26).

Bod Science Stock Performance

Bod Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bod Science Limited operates as a cannabis focused drug development and product innovation company in Australia, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Medical, Over The Counter (OTC) Cannabidiol/Hemp, and OTC Herbals. It engages in the development and manufacture of cannabidiol and hemp products for consumers; and development and distribution of therapeutics medicinal cannabis products for medical markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bod Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bod Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.