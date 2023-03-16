DARTH Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. DARTH has a total market cap of $638.29 million and $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DARTH token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DARTH has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH launched on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DARTH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DARTH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

