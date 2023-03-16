Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.8% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $242.11 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.