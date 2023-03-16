DA Davidson Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $57.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.34. 1,562,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,759. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after purchasing an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,565,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,592,000 after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Smartsheet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,801,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after acquiring an additional 304,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,105,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,213,000 after acquiring an additional 682,804 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

