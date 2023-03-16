CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYBR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock opened at $139.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.17 and a 200-day moving average of $142.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.