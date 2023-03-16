CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.7% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 254,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 42,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.47. 1,796,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,417,109. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.