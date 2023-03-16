CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) EVP Acquires $20,760.00 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) EVP David F. Farnsworth purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,297.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVB Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.80 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 20.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 63.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

