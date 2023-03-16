CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) EVP Acquires $20,760.00 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) EVP David F. Farnsworth purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,297.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CVB Financial Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.80 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
