Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

CMLS opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $251.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 118.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

