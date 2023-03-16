Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPIX traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,243. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, True Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

