CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 798.3 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

CTT – Correios De Portugal stock remained flat at $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

