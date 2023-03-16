CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 798.3 days.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
CTT – Correios De Portugal stock remained flat at $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
