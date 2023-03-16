Crypto Snack Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191,533.01 (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $191,533.01 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00407420 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.03 or 0.27538913 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars.

