Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $133.56. 332,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.