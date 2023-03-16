Cronos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.28 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.73 billion and $19.28 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000836 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.