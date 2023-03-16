Critical Survey: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) & Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Mid Penn Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $81.12 million 2.25 $16.12 million $2.85 11.29 Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 2.24 $54.81 million $3.44 7.75

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.71%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.88% 14.15% 0.96% Mid Penn Bancorp 28.96% 11.04% 1.24%

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

