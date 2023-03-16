Critical Comparison: United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) versus Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and Genco Shipping & Trading’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.11 $37.49 million N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading $536.93 million 1.25 $158.58 million $3.69 4.30

Profitability

Genco Shipping & Trading has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

This table compares United Maritime and Genco Shipping & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 29.53% 16.76% 13.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Maritime and Genco Shipping & Trading, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 5 0 3.00

Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus target price of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 46.10%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than United Maritime.

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Genco Shipping & Trading pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Genco Shipping & Trading pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats United Maritime on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

